Analysts Set Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Price Target at $133.08

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $133.08.

EMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded down $2.08 on Friday, reaching $120.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,896. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $96.27 and a 52-week high of $130.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.28, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.72%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 31.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,770,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 27,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after acquiring an additional 322,315 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the second quarter worth approximately $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

