Analysts Set Expectations for Waste Connections, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman anticipates that the business services provider will earn $4.10 per share for the year. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.88.

NYSE:WCN opened at $122.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $132.34 and its 200 day moving average is $129.73. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $97.02 and a fifty-two week high of $138.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.94 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

In other news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the 1st quarter worth $482,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,161,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,764,000 after purchasing an additional 277,164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

