Analysts Set Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Target Price at C$32.20

Shares of Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$32.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on H shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CSFB set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of TSE H traded up C$0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting C$31.87. 1,086,709 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,760. Hydro One has a 1 year low of C$26.38 and a 1 year high of C$33.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.77.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.91 billion for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Hydro One will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.58%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

