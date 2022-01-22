Analysts Set JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Target Price at $27.60

JDE Peet’s (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JDEPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of JDE Peet’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of JDE Peet’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a €27.60 ($31.36) target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of JDEPF stock opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. JDE Peet’s has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $40.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44.

JDE Peet's N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various coffee and tea products and solutions to serve consumer needs worldwide. The company operates through CPG Europe, CPG LARMEA, CPG APAC, Out-of-Home, and Peet's segments. It provides multi-serve coffee, single-serve and double-shot coffee capsules, pads and pods, instant coffee and instant mixes, whole beans, ready-to-drink coffee beverages, professional coffee systems and solutions, and various tea products.

