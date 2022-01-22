Analysts Set Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) PT at C$50.20

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$49.09.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PKI shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

PKI stock traded down C$1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching C$32.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,799. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$32.75 and a 1 year high of C$41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$34.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$36.48.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion. Analysts anticipate that Parkland will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

