Analysts Set Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) PT at C$56.56

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$56.56.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STLC. Cormark lifted their target price on Stelco from C$67.00 to C$68.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Stelco in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Stelco to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Stelco alerts:

Shares of TSE:STLC opened at C$32.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.14. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$19.67 and a 12-month high of C$51.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$39.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Stelco’s payout ratio is presently 3.33%.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.