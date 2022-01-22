Analysts Set Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Target Price at $208.05

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $207.30.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haviv Ilan sold 48,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $9,018,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXN. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $1,149,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $805,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $175.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Recommended Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.