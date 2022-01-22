Analysts Set Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Price Target at $28.67

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

TROX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tronox from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tronox from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Tronox in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Tronox in the third quarter worth about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tronox by 6,329.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in Tronox by 170.0% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Tronox in the third quarter worth about $96,000. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TROX opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. Tronox has a 12 month low of $15.16 and a 12 month high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Tronox had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tronox will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.16%.

About Tronox

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

