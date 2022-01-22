Analysts Set Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Price Target at $32.64

Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.64.

TWKS has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Turing in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Turing in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ TWKS opened at $21.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.14. Turing has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.11.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $285.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.39 million. Equities research analysts expect that Turing will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Turing stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 581,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,701,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.19% of Turing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Turing

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

