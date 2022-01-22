Analysts Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) PT at $20.25

Whitecap Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SPGYF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of SPGYF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.61. 115,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,935. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $7.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.32.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Whitecap Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Boundary Lake, Valhalla, West Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. The company was founded by Grant B. Fagerheim on June 3, 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

