Analyzing Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) and Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) and Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Kearny Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 1.30 -$80.53 million $2.60 12.40 Kearny Financial $259.11 million 3.78 $63.23 million $0.90 14.51

Kearny Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bluegreen Vacations. Bluegreen Vacations is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kearny Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.1% of Kearny Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Kearny Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kearny Financial has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bluegreen Vacations and Kearny Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Kearny Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00

Kearny Financial has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.20%. Given Kearny Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kearny Financial is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Kearny Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 7.72% 19.53% 4.34% Kearny Financial 27.87% 6.90% 1.00%

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of the bank. Its services comprises of deposits from the general public in New Jersey. The firm uses deposits, together with other funds, to originate or purchase loans for its portfolio and invest in securities. It offers both personal and business services. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Fairfield, NJ.

