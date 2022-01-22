Analyzing PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) and Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.4% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of PacWest Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of Guaranty Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PacWest Bancorp $1.25 billion 4.52 -$1.24 billion $4.95 9.73 Guaranty Bancshares $127.13 million 3.49 $27.40 million $3.30 11.11

Guaranty Bancshares has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PacWest Bancorp. PacWest Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

PacWest Bancorp has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Bancshares has a beta of 0.47, suggesting that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

PacWest Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Guaranty Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. PacWest Bancorp pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Guaranty Bancshares pays out 24.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Guaranty Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Guaranty Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares PacWest Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PacWest Bancorp 45.47% 15.74% 1.78% Guaranty Bancshares 31.31% 13.53% 1.33%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PacWest Bancorp and Guaranty Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PacWest Bancorp 0 1 6 1 3.00 Guaranty Bancshares 0 0 2 0 3.00

PacWest Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 8.99%. Guaranty Bancshares has a consensus target price of $45.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.75%. Given Guaranty Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Guaranty Bancshares is more favorable than PacWest Bancorp.

Summary

PacWest Bancorp beats Guaranty Bancshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses. The company was founded on October 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

