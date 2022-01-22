Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Given New GBX 2,900 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley to GBX 2,900 ($39.57) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NGLOY. Liberum Capital raised shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($55.94) to GBX 3,700 ($50.48) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,208.67.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $23.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.25. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

