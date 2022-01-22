Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $123.42

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 123.42 ($1.68) and traded as low as GBX 111.20 ($1.52). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 120.50 ($1.64), with a volume of 143,068 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 112 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 123.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of £133.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96.

In related news, insider John Monhemius bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £28,250 ($38,545.50). Also, insider Khosrow Zamani bought 6,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.58) per share, with a total value of £7,690.80 ($10,493.66).

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

