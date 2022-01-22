Annapolis Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Yale University bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% in the third quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.88.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $296.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.88. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.22 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

