Annapolis Financial Services LLC Boosts Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 96,292 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $27,147,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.0% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,206,086 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $621,940,000 after buying an additional 182,243 shares during the last quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.3% in the second quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 46,352 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,568,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 106,807 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,111,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.88.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $296.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.88. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $224.22 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

