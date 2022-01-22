Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Lowered to Sell at Liberum Capital

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) was downgraded by Liberum Capital to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 1,200 ($16.37) price target on the mining company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 17.24% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.47) price objective on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($21.15) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,550 ($21.15) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,050 ($14.33) to GBX 1,100 ($15.01) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,300 ($17.74) to GBX 1,280 ($17.46) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,326.67 ($18.10).

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 1,450 ($19.78) on Thursday. Antofagasta has a one year low of GBX 1,279.20 ($17.45) and a one year high of GBX 1,972 ($26.91). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,386.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,417.43. The stock has a market cap of £14.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

