Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Cut by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 302,207 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 7.3% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $162.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $169.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.12. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

