Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,553.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,306 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.9% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 17,600 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 5,197 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Gibson Capital LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.7% in the third quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 9,442 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Apple by 0.5% in the third quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. grew its position in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 22,482 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.77.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $162.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.12.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

