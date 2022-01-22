Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the December 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 755,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $974,000. Latash Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $965,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $862,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 203.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 297,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 199,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.80% of the company’s stock.

AQST stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a market capitalization of $118.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.41.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AQST. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

