Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 1.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,607 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $9,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 49.1% during the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,797,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,828,000 after purchasing an additional 921,700 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 38.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,091,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,883,000 after purchasing an additional 857,505 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 19.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,038,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 645,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 24.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,685,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 520,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 34.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,663,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,682,000 after purchasing an additional 425,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.33.

In other news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $34,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 2,299 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $91,546.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,518 shares of company stock worth $1,830,516. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCUS opened at $31.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.33. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $49.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.85.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.