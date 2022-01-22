Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $165.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cleveland Research upgraded Arista Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $102.50 to $127.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arista Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $137.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $108.25 to $133.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Arista Networks from $147.50 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.17.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $118.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.37. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $65.52 and a twelve month high of $148.57. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total value of $12,511,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.97, for a total value of $5,118,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 943,399 shares of company stock worth $209,239,380 over the last 90 days. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 138.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,730 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 367.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,053,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $381,573,000 after acquiring an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 39.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after acquiring an additional 590,608 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 196.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 484,868 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,574,000 after acquiring an additional 321,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 268.4% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 414,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,636,000 after acquiring an additional 302,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.51% of the company’s stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Further Reading: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.