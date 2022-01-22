Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to “Buy”

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
ARRJF stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. Arjo AB has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $13.62.
About Arjo AB (publ)
