Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to “Buy”

Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ARRJF stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. Arjo AB has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $13.62.

About Arjo AB (publ)

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and age-related health challenges in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. The company offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and prevention of pressure injuries and leg ulcers, prevention of deep vein thrombosis, treatment of edema, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

