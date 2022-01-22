Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Arteris IP is a provider of System IP consisting of NoC interconnect and other IP as well as IP Deployment software which accelerate creation of SoC type semiconductors. Arteris IP is based in CAMPBELL, Calif. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AIP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Arteris in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arteris currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:AIP opened at $12.55 on Friday. Arteris has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $27.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.16.

Arteris (NASDAQ:AIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arteris will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Arteris Company Profile

