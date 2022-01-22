Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Cuts Stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its position in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 2.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 897,264 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,860 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Invitae were worth $25,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 15.2% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $489,763,000 after buying an additional 2,261,248 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 15.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $486,852,000 after buying an additional 2,238,091 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Invitae by 49.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $203,678,000 after buying an additional 2,001,513 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,777,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invitae by 72.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,198,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $74,169,000 after buying an additional 926,579 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.76. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $56.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.06.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NVTA. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

