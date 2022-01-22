Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $32.26 Million Position in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,946 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.58% of I-Mab worth $32,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 303.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 72.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of I-Mab by 6,607.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAB opened at $28.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.85. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $85.40.

IMAB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

