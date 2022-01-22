Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Invests $10.60 Million in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,239,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,597,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.37% of Payoneer Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,824,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $262,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,578,000. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

PAYO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.45. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $122.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.38 million. Research analysts anticipate that Payoneer Global Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

