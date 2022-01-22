Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Sells 1,097 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $40,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 361.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 309,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,892,000 after acquiring an additional 242,689 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2,154.4% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 174,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 167,135 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,772,000 after purchasing an additional 150,886 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,183,000 after purchasing an additional 148,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 895,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,655,000 after purchasing an additional 134,501 shares in the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INSP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $238.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

In related news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,106 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,397,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Randy Ban sold 1,418 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $340,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,398 shares of company stock valued at $8,604,364. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE INSP opened at $206.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.78 and a beta of 1.63. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.18 and a fifty-two week high of $286.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.61.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.23. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $61.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

