Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $132.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ARVN traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.09. 675,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,712. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.65 and a 200-day moving average of $83.27. Arvinas has a 52 week low of $56.59 and a 52 week high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.93.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 24,923 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.30, for a total transaction of $2,275,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,617 shares of company stock valued at $40,181,588 in the last ninety days. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 142.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Arvinas by 135.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

