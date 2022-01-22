Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock.

ARVN has been the topic of several other research reports. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arvinas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Arvinas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.79.

Arvinas stock opened at $67.09 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $56.59 and a fifty-two week high of $108.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.27.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 27.02% and a negative net margin of 794.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.55, for a total value of $1,373,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Houston sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.14, for a total transaction of $3,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 518,617 shares of company stock valued at $40,181,588 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,982,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,671,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,848 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,178,000 after acquiring an additional 165,086 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,479,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,942,000 after acquiring an additional 93,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Arvinas by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,237,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,281,000 after acquiring an additional 165,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

