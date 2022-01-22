Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target Lowered to $107.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus raised their target price on Ashland Global from $99.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ashland Global from $128.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Ashland Global to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $117.10.

ASH opened at $96.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ashland Global has a 12-month low of $79.16 and a 12-month high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.20 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Ashland Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

