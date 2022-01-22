ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €600.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €600.00 ($681.82) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €630.00 ($715.91) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group set a €720.00 ($818.18) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a €945.00 ($1,073.86) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($886.36) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €800.00 ($909.09) price target on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €740.08 ($841.00).

