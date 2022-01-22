Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASPN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Benchmark began coverage on Aspen Aerogels in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. boosted their price target on Aspen Aerogels from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Aerogels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Aspen Aerogels alerts:

Shares of NYSE ASPN traded down $1.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 556,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,348. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -34.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.92. Aspen Aerogels has a 1-year low of $16.33 and a 1-year high of $65.99.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.10). Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 23.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.87 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aspen Aerogels will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aspen Aerogels news, VP Kelley Conte sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total value of $1,120,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Corby C. Whitaker sold 14,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $844,315.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,940 shares of company stock worth $5,746,092. 13.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,757,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 442,761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 355,277 shares during the period. Collaborative Holdings Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 631.4% in the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 365,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,826,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 318.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 361,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,614,000 after purchasing an additional 274,715 shares during the period. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,784,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels, Inc engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing aerogel insulation used primarily in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets. Its products include Cryogel, Pyrogel, and Spaceloft. The company was founded by Hamed S. Borhanian, Patrick J. Piper, and Kang P. Lee on May 4, 2001 and is headquartered in Northborough, MA.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Aerogels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Aerogels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.