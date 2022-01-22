Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) vs. Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) Head-To-Head Comparison

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) and Global Capital Partners (OTCMKTS:GCPL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.4% of Associated Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Global Capital Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Associated Capital Group and Global Capital Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated Capital Group 0 1 2 0 2.67 Global Capital Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

Associated Capital Group currently has a consensus target price of $31.33, suggesting a potential downside of 25.70%. Given Associated Capital Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Associated Capital Group is more favorable than Global Capital Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Associated Capital Group and Global Capital Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated Capital Group $18.98 million 49.01 $18.82 million $4.53 9.31 Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Associated Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Global Capital Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Associated Capital Group and Global Capital Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated Capital Group 532.84% 10.96% 8.09% Global Capital Partners N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Associated Capital Group has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Capital Partners has a beta of -0.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Associated Capital Group beats Global Capital Partners on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

Associated Capital Group, Inc. provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Global Capital Partners Company Profile

Global Capital Partners, Inc. engages in the provision of investment banking and securities network. It operates an investment banking and brokerage firm, and also hold interests in an online trading firm and internet-based business. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

