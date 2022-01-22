Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Receives $17.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ATCO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Atlas by 2,239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 6,270 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $133,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Atlas stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, hitting $13.84. 826,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,991. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. Atlas has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $16.49.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.65%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

