Aurubis (ETR:NDA) PT Set at €85.00 by Warburg Research

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) received a €85.00 ($96.59) target price from analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 13.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NDA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($73.86) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €86.00 ($97.73) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($90.91) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €80.63 ($91.62).

Shares of NDA stock opened at €98.56 ($112.00) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €85.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €78.52. Aurubis has a one year low of €61.30 ($69.66) and a one year high of €91.82 ($104.34).

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

