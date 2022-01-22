AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,775,713 B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,775,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,349,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.36% of B2Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in B2Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,532,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,751,000 after acquiring an additional 518,415 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of B2Gold by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,693,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975,927 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 11,300,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,625,000 after buying an additional 494,820 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in B2Gold by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,962,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of B2Gold by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,864,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,597,000 after acquiring an additional 222,200 shares during the period. 52.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BTG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on B2Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

BTG stock opened at $3.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 26.32%. The firm had revenue of $510.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.40 million. On average, analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

