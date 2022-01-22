AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Boosts Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 498,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,909 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $14,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DBX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dropbox by 286.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the second quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 572.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DBX opened at $23.51 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 0.94.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 19,335.53%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Dropbox in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In related news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.04, for a total transaction of $261,555.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,439. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

