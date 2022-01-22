AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Increases Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 77.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,106 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned about 0.18% of Snap-on worth $20,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter worth about $29,000. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Snap-on stock opened at $205.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.43.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.10%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 38.77%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.56, for a total transaction of $482,432.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock worth $7,124,162. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Snap-on from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.00.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

