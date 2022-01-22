AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $18.66 Million in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,748,465 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,662,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KGC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold by 7.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 673,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.7% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 431,940 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 22.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,918 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.96.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.54. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $8.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.94.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.56 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

