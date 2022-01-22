AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Invests $8.87 Million in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 129,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,873,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.06% of Incyte at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Incyte by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,885,000 after purchasing an additional 101,012 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Incyte by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,428,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Incyte by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,305,000 after purchasing an additional 48,741 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in Incyte by 365.3% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Incyte by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 251,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,980 shares during the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $101.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.45. Incyte had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.60.

In related news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $796,879.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 1,075,872 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.80 per share, with a total value of $78,323,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.