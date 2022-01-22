AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,491 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Crown were worth $10,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of Crown by 5.8% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 43,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 8.9% during the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 3.2% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its stake in shares of Crown by 2.0% during the third quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 61,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Crown by 341.4% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 80,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,258,000 after purchasing an additional 62,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.43.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $112.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.65 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.17.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

