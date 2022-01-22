Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

ATDRY has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Auto Trader Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Auto Trader Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.13.

ATDRY stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. Auto Trader Group has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $2.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.26.

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

