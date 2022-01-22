Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Short Interest Update

Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,740,000 shares, a growth of 18.1% from the December 15th total of 2,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Autolus Therapeutics stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $9.12.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,610.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.72) EPS. Research analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 95.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 21,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 29.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 14,367 shares in the last quarter. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AUTL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

