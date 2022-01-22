Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 187,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $38,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,628,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,579,000 after buying an additional 368,810 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 26.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,113,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,153,000 after buying an additional 231,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $232.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.73.

NYSE AVY opened at $200.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1-year low of $147.40 and a 1-year high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.93.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 46.22% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.46%.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Alford sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.58, for a total transaction of $1,425,214.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Deena Baker-Nel sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $303,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label & Graphic Materials, Retail Branding & Information Solutions and Industrial & Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

