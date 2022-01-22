Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 846 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 130.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 269.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAR opened at $175.09 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.89 and a 12 month high of $545.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $234.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.15.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 729.29%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Bernardo Hees sold 43,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.06, for a total value of $11,934,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 4,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total transaction of $1,186,141.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $217.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.67.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

