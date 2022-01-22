Aviva PLC Cuts Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 972,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,252 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned about 0.07% of Boston Scientific worth $42,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,542.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

BSX opened at $42.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $35.04 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.16.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $8,654,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,390 shares of company stock worth $11,258,116 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

