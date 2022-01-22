Aviva PLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Aviva PLC increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 450,240 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $27,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 77.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Shares of NYSE:BNS opened at $71.46 on Friday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $52.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $86.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7817 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

