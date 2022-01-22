Aviva PLC Sells 2,270 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Aviva PLC lowered its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,349 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $29,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $1,256,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $14,976,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in Autodesk by 19.2% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,173 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Autodesk during the third quarter worth about $729,000. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.53.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total transaction of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total transaction of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,109 shares of company stock valued at $1,311,749 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK opened at $239.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $275.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $294.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a PE ratio of 40.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.82 and a twelve month high of $344.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

