Aviva PLC Sells 3,529 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,954 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,529 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $50,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,261,000. 74.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $225.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $151.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

